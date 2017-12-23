ATK beat Delhi Dynamos 1-0 courtesy Robbie Keane strike: As it happened

This is ATK’s first win of the season This is ATK’s first win of the season

Robbie Keane has always been a man who wants to be the starter in a team and he has always adjusted his game according to his fitness, and now age. He scored to give ATK their first home win of the season and mount pressure on the Delhi Dynamos. Keane was arguably the best player on the pitch, apart from being the goalscorer. This loss keeps the Dynamos bottom of the table for the moment;

ATK vs Delhi Dynamos, Match highlights:

ATK| Head Coach: Teddy Sheringham, Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Jussi Albert Jaaskelainen, Kunzang Bhutia, Defenders: Anwar Ali, Ashutosh Mehta, Augustin Melwin Fernandes, Jordi Figueras Montel, Keegan Pereira, Mohanraj Nalappan, Prabir Das, Thomas Joseph Thorpe, Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Carl Paul Baker, Conor Thomas, Darren Caldeira, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Hitesh Sharma, Jose Egas dos Santos Branco, Ronald Singh, Rupert Lamlang, Forwards: Jayesh Rane, Njazi Kuqi, Robbie Keane, Robin Singh

Delhi Dynamos| Head Coach: Miguel Angel Portugal, Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Arnab Das Sharma, Sukhdev Patil, Defenders: Gabriel Cichero, Jayananda Singh Moirangthem, Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Munmun Timothy Lugun, Pratik Prabhakar Chowdhary, Pritam Kotal, Rowilson Rodrigues, Midfielders: Eduardo Moya Cantillo, Jeroen Lumu, Matias Mirabaje, Paulo Henrique Dias Da Cruz, Seityasen Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Vinit Rai, Forwards: David Khamchin Ngaihte, Guyon Louis Ursmarus Fernandez, Kalu Uche, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Romeo Fernandes

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd