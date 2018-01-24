ATK sack Teddy Sheringham; Ashley Westwood announced as interim coach

Teddy Sheringham was sacked by ATK after a poor run.(Source: ISL) Teddy Sheringham was sacked by ATK after a poor run.(Source: ISL)

Teddy Sheringham has been sacked as ATK chief coach as the team slipped to the eighth place in the Indian Super League (ISL) table on Wednesday. Ashley Westwood will act as the interim coach in the Kolkata-based team’s next clash against Chennaiyin FC.

The decision to sack Sheringham, who is a former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker, was taken after ATK suffered four losses and three draws in their last 10 outings. The co-owner of the two-time champions Utsav Parekh said in an interview to PTI, “Sheringham is no more the coach. Westwood has taken over as interim coach and will interact with the media today. I will speak to (CEO) Raghu (Iyer) and we will shortly make an announcement.”

ATK will look to recover under Westwood, who has guided Bengaluru FC to two I-League titles in three seasons in the past. ATK still have eight matches left to play before the end of the season. The team, however, plays six of these eight at home.

Assistant coach Sabir Pasha hopes to capitalise on Chennaiyin FC’s five-match unbeaten run being brought to an end by NEUFC. “It happens, we came back strongly in the end and we had some chances, but I think we made a great effort in the last 20 minutes. We cannot take anything away from the players. They have been great. We have to come back strongly,” Pasha said.

