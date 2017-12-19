ISL 2017: As the gaffes mount, Indian goalkeepers cut sorry figures

Mumbai City’s Amarinder Singh allowed a soft goal against ATK on Sunday but has been among the better Indian goalkeepers this season. (Source: ISL) Mumbai City’s Amarinder Singh allowed a soft goal against ATK on Sunday but has been among the better Indian goalkeepers this season. (Source: ISL)

Seventy-four goals have been scored in the 27 matches of the Indian Super League this season. That is an average of 2.74 goals per match. A goal, the tournament’s official website further trivialises, is scored every 33 minutes.

Taken on face value, this points to the improved quality of the foreign signings as FC Goa’s Spanish recruit Ferran Corominas and Bengaluru’s Venezuelan import Miku testify. But their task has been made relatively easy by some pedestrian goalkeeping.

Of the 74 goals, nearly one-third – 24 to be precise – can be attributed to goal-keeping errors instead of the goal-scoring prowess of the strikers. Thirteen of them because of howlers by the keepers, a substantially high number for a first division that is just five matchdays old. And we aren’t even getting into the defensive blunders yet.

Till last season, most Indian keepers were benchwarmers since five out of the eight teams preferred foreigners in that position. However, the ISL reduced the number of foreigners in the starting XI by 1 and goalkeepers were the first ones to be sacrificed. This season, just one team — Kerala Blasters — has a first-choice foreign goalkeeper. That has put Indian goalkeepers under the scanner and they have been found out. Three mistakes resulted in goals last weekend, leading to defeats for all three teams whose goalies erred. On Sunday, Mumbai City’s Amarinder Singh let the ball slip through his legs, which resulted in Robin Singh scoring his first goal of the season and ATK recording their maiden win.

Hours earlier, the country’s top-rated custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu got a hand to Jeje Lalpekhlua’s shot, which was at a comfortable height, but still could not keep it out whereas on Saturday, Delhi Dynamos’ Sukhdev Patil’s poor clearance led to FC Goa opening the scoring on a night they pumped in five goals. They aren’t the only ones, though. Laxmikant Kattimani (FC Goa), TP Rehenesh (North East United), Debjit Majumder (ATK) and Albino Gomes (Delhi Dynamos) have all been guilty party at some point this season, raising serious question marks over the quality of Indian goalkeepers.

Surprisingly, Subrata Pal – who many believe is on his last legs – has been the pick of the lot, conceding just one goal in five games and pulling off some stunning saves. In hindsight, you understand why he was the first pick of the draft, a decision not many except the Jamshedpur management could fully comprehend back then. Lack of height has always been a major concern, a reason why national team coach Stephen Constantine has ignored the likes of Majumdar or Gomes despite a decent last season. But technically too, their abilities have been exposed. FC Goa have suffered the most. They have conceded the second-most goals in the competition (10) and half of those are because of Kattimani’s howlers. Their Spanish coach Sergio Lobera has stood by his goalkeeper but that appears more out of compulsion since he does not have a reliable back-up.

“It is true he (Kattamani) has had a tough start but I have always believed in him since day one.We are all helping him. He plays in a crucial position and so the errors are magnified,” Lobera said. “The goalkeeper is a very important (position) but for us more so than other teams. He is not just a shot-stopper because we like to start the play from the back and it all starts from the goalkeeper.”

The Spanish influence in the dugout has been visible in the way teams have played, with many preferring to build from the back rather than going long with a goal-kick. Like Kattimani, most Indian goalkeepers have not looked comfortable on the ball, except Sandhu and Amarinder. Their poor decision-making and control under pressure has resulted in turnovers at dangerous positions, ultimately leading to a goal.

Gomes made some fine saves for Delhi but had his share of mistakes. His season looks all but over following an ACL tear. Majumder, fighting for a place in the national team, has had such shockers that ATK coach Teddy Sheringham has preferred 42-year-old Finnish legend Jussi Jaaskelainen over the 29-year-old Indian. Barring Sunday’s errors, Amarinder and Sandhu – despite the one moment of madness against Goa that saw him getting a red card – have looked most impressive, reasserting their positions as the country’s top two goalies

But largely, the teams have looked so pre-occupied in strengthening their forward line that most seem to have ignored defence, a factor that could be crucial in deciding the title, according to Bengaluru FC chief technical officer Mandar Tamhane. “Compromising on a quality goalkeeper for an additional attacking or creative option in the outfield may help you win matches but a strong goalkeeper along with a strong defence will help you win titles,” Tamhane said.

A goalkeeper will indeed play a decisive role in deciding the champions. Going by the season’s trend, however, it will be the one making the least errors instead of the one making the most saves.

