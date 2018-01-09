Any footballer would love to get paid as top cricketers, says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that he earns more playing for Bengaluru FC than he did at Stabaek. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that he earns more playing for Bengaluru FC than he did at Stabaek.

India’s favourite goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that any footballer would love to get paid as much as India’s top footballers do. He also revealed that he enjoys a much bigger pay playing for Bengaluru FC in the ISL than what he did at Norwegian club Stabaek FC.

In an interview to PTI, Sandhu said, “People had that perception that I was earning more playing for the Norway club. But it wasn’t the case. I am earning more playing Indian Super League. Whether it’s me or any footballer, we would love to get paid as top cricketers, who get Rs 16-Rs17 crore playing IPL.”

Despite a bigger pay in India, Sandhu said that he would not mind returning back to Europe if it suits his terms. “When I went to Europe, I did not set any terms. I only

thought of improving and developing my game. Now, I have some international exposure, if I get a chance to play for European clubs, I would certainly look for the terms that suits me.”

“Therefore, I decided to look for alternatives. My first preference was to stay in Europe, but according to circumstances, it wasn’t possible,” he said. “Coming back to India was a tough decision for me. It is a privilege to be playing for Bengaluru FC, which is the best team in India during the last four to five years.”

On getting to play with star Indian footballers like Sunil Chhetri and foreign players like Miku and John Johnson, Gurpreet said, “As far as foreign players are concerned, they are top notch. We are lucky to have Miku, Paartalu and John Johnson, who rub shoulders with young Indian players who benefit immensely.”

