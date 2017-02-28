Indian national football team to camp in Mumbai ahead of Asia Cup qualifier

Stephen Constantine’s list of 31 probables includes four new faces – Nishu Kumar, Subhashish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Milan Singh. (Source: File) Stephen Constantine’s list of 31 probables includes four new faces – Nishu Kumar, Subhashish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Milan Singh. (Source: File)

Prior to their crucial Group A match against Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers (UAE 2019), the Indian Senior National Team will be camping in Mumbai. India are slated to play Myanmar in their first Group match in Yangon on March 28, 2017.

As per wishes of the national coach, Stephen Constantine, Mumbai was chosen over other venues because the weather conditions in Mumbai will be closest to Yangon.

Addressing the media, Constantine said, “Mumbai will be hot and humid much like what we will experience in Yangon when we play Myanmar in our first match.” “The last time we camped and played in Mumbai, the Western India Football Association were supportive and helpful, arranging and providing all what the National Team needed and asked for. I appreciate their passion and feeling for the National Team.”

As Constantine announced his list of 31 probables for the Camp, the men in blue will be assemble in Mumbai from March 12 onwards as per their club commitments in the Hero I-League and the AFC Cup.

Constantine’s list of 31 probables includes four new faces – Nishu Kumar, Subhashish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Milan Singh.

“We have recruited players on basis of their consistent performances both from the Hero I-League and the Hero Indian Super League. I reiterate that the door is open for anyone who is eligible to play for India. But for that he must be prepared to do the work we need. We have selected the players from what we have seen over the last few months,” he stated.

India are slated to play Cambodia in an International Friendly in Phnom Penh on March 22 as part of their preparation for the crucial against Myanmar.

India are slated to play Cambodia in an International Friendly in Phnom Penh on March 22 as part of their preparation for the crucial against Myanmar.

The list of probables stay as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, TP Rehneesh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sandesh Jhingan, Arnab Mondal, Anas Edathodika, Dhanapal Ganesh, Fulganco Cardozo, Narayan Das, Subhashish Bose, Jerry Lanrinzuala.

MIDFIELDERS: Jackichand Singh, Setiyesen Singh, Udanta Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Milan Singh, Pronay Halder, Md. Rafique, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, CK Vineeth, Anthony D’Souza, Issac Vanlalsawma.

FORWARDS: Jeje Lelkephlua, Sumeet Passi, Sunil Chhetri, Daniel Lalhimpuia, Robin Singh

