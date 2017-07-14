Indian football team doctor sacked after Subrata Paul doping scandal

Subrata Paul had his dope sample come out positive on March 18 in out of competition testing. Subrata Paul had his dope sample come out positive on March 18 in out of competition testing.

Sreejith Kamal has been sacked as team doctor of the Indian football team. The decision is in line with the directives of the National Anti-Doping Agency after their scathing observations of Kamal’s actions in the Subrata Paul doping episode. According to PTI, Punith Kenchappa Giriyappa has been announced as team doctor for the Indian U-23 side that plays AFC U-23 Championships 2018 qualifiers.

Indian goalkeeper Subrata Paul had tested positive for Terbutaline (Beta-2-Agonist) which is has been classified by the World Anti-Doping Authority as a banned substance. NADA said that Paul has been able to prove that the dope violation was not intentional during his hearings with the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP). NADA later said that Kamal had failed to take due care while prescribing the medicine to the veteran goalkeeper.

“In view of the decision by the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel of NADA, All India Football Federation has appointed Dr. Punith Kenchappa Giriyappa as the team doctor for the India U-23 National Team for the forthcoming AFC U-23 Championship 2018 qualifiers to be held in Qatar from July 19, 2017,” the AIFF said in a statement, “”As the governing body of Indian Football, AIFF is committed to strictly adhering to all the relevant anti doping

guidelines and has a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation in this regard,” it said.

Punith Kenchappa Giriyappa was part of the medical team for the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru. He has also been a part of the medical team for the Pro Kabbadi League in Bengaluru last year.

