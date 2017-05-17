Latest News

India wants SAFF Championship to be postponed to May next year

Keeping FIFA U-17 World Cup, the All India Football Federation has requested the organisers of SAFF Championship to postpone it to next year.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: May 17, 2017 3:20 am
AIFF general secretary Kushal Das has put forward the request.

Keeping in mind the busy schedule because of the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has requested the organisers of SAFF Championship to postpone it to next year.

“With the World Cup coming up, we have requested the SAFF to organise their tournament in May next year. I hope they would honour our request,” AIFF vice president Subrata Dutta said.

The biggest football spectacle to happen in India will be held between October 6 to 28 while the Indian Super League which is seen to be an 11-team affair will start late.

ISL will, thus, go beyond December, the month when the 12th edition of the biennial tournament was originally scheduled in Bangladesh.

India are defending champions of the meet where South Asian teams Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka vie for top honours.

