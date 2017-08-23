India vs St.Kitts & Nevis Tri-Nation tournament 2017: When and where to watch India vs St.Kitts & Nevis, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming

India vs St Kitts & Nevis to take place on Thursday. (Source: Twitter) India vs St Kitts & Nevis to take place on Thursday. (Source: Twitter)

It was only five months back that India was almost 60 places behind St Kitts & Nevis in the FIFA Rankings. But the tables have reversed now as the tourists sit at the 132nd position while India have reached the 97th position in the latest FIFA Rankings. The Blue Tigers eye their 10th straight win after they beat Mauritius 2-1 in the ongoing Hero Tri-Nation Football tournament, which has been organised to help the hosts prepare for Asian Cup qualifiers against Macau on 5 September. Head coach Stephen Constantine is making the most of the tournament as he used under-23 players Manvir Singh, Nikhil Poojari and goalkeeper Amrinder Singh. Previously, St Kitts and Nevis were held to a 1-1 draw by lower-ranked Mauritius in their opening encounter. However, the visitors’ coach Jacques Passy said, “They (India) are absolute favourites to win the tournament. It is no more a three-nation, but a two-nation tournament. Our focus is on India,” Passy said.

When is the match between India and St.Kitts & Nevis?

The match between India and St.Kitts & Nevis will be played on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

Where is the match between India and St.Kitts & Nevis?

India vs St.Kitts & Nevis will be played at Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

What time does India vs St.Kitts & Nevis begin?

India vs St.Kitts & Nevis will begin at 2000 hrs IST (8.00 PM IST).

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs St.Kitts & Nevis live?

India vs St.Kitts & Nevis will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

How do I live stream India vs St.Kitts & Nevis?

For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live scores, updates, reactions and much more. It will be live streamed on Hotstar.

