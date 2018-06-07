India vs New Zealand Live score Live streaming, Intercontinental Cup: India 0-0 New Zealand at half time

India vs New Zealand Live score Live streaming, Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri remains the highest scorer in the tournament. (Source: PTI) India vs New Zealand Live score Live streaming, Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri remains the highest scorer in the tournament. (Source: PTI)

India play New Zealand on Thursday in the Intercontinental Cup in what will be their final group match in the tournament. They beat Chinese Taipei 5-0 and followed it up with a 3-0 win over Kenya. India’s superior goal difference makes it practically impossible for them to fall out of contention for a spot in the final. Striker Jeje Lalpekhlua would be making his 50th appearance for India, unless speculation about coach Stephen Constantine resting some of his key players turns out to be true. Tickets for the match was reportedly sold out 24 hours prior to kick off time itself and so, New Zealand will be dealing with an intimidating atmosphere at the Mumbai Football Arena.

When and where to watch the match?

The kick-off is at 8pm and the match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Hotstar and Jio TV.