India vs New Zealand Live score Live streaming, Intercontinental Cup: India 0-0 New Zealand at half time

India play New Zealand on Thursday in the Intercontinental Cup in what will be their final group match in the tournament. They beat Chinese Taipei 5-0 and followed it up with a 3-0 win over Kenya. India’s superior goal difference makes it practically impossible for them to fall out of contention for a spot in the final. Striker Jeje Lalpekhlua would be making his 50th appearance for India, unless speculation about coach Stephen Constantine resting some of his key players turns out to be true. Tickets for the match was reportedly sold out 24 hours prior to kick off time itself and so, New Zealand will be dealing with an intimidating atmosphere at the Mumbai Football Arena.
When and where to watch the match?
The kick-off is at 8pm and the match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Hotstar and Jio TV.
Simple clearance that the New Zealand keeper simply clatters on Chhetri's leg somehow and it rolls into goal.
Immense pressure from the All Whites in the final stages of that first half and the only reason they are not ahead by a goal or two is because of their woeful finishing. India have rarely got the New Zealand keeper into play and when they did, he almost fumbled and messed up a simple collection. It has been tough for the Blue Tigers, but these guys don't seem to mind any of that.
Sapreet Singh fouled by Rowllin Borges around 20 yards outside the box. He takes the shot, hits the wall, he gets another chance and hits the wall again. Referee blows the whistle at the end of that passage of play.
Cross comes in from the left and finds Balwant just inside the box, he chests into the path of Sunil Chhetri who is rushing into the box. The Indian captain takes the shot and it floats above the post. Big chance there for India. Subhasish got a yellow card before that because of a rather dangerous challenge on Myer Bevan.
Couple of good chances for New Zealand. The first comes from well-placed corner that is headed goalwards. Amrinder does well to get down and make the save and Borges comes in to clear the danger in the nick of time. The second was from a free kick that gor in behind the Indian defence but the ball is headed straight to Amrinder.
New Zealand make a precise cross into the box for the thousandth time and the man in the box misses the header for the thousandth time. Sarpreet SIngh the man who misses it this time.
New Zealand get a corner that is very poorly taken and even more poorly cleared by India. New Zealand skipper Howieson picks it up and whips in a shot from around 30 yards out and Amrinder somehow holds on.
A bizarre run of play at the end of which India appeal for a penalty. Woud fails to collect a regular Indian long ball booted into the box and Chhetri tries to gain control, Woud seems to get his hands on the ball again and then it slips out and Chhetri tries to take it back. It all looks pretty sloppy and at the end of it all, Chhetri is sitting on the ground and Woud has the ball in his hand. The crowd is screaming for a penalty but nothing doing says the referee.
The New Zealand goalkeeper gets his first real task of the match when he has to run out and catch an Indian free kick that has been floated in. The commentators struggle to pronounce his name, we'll just call him Woud.
Narayan Das gets a yellow card for a very cynical challenge on Ingham. New Zealand keep possession of the ball and eventually whip in a shot from around 25 yards out and Amrinder collects it easily enough.
Another foul, this time on Balwant. Chhetri later complains about a handball by New Zealand inside the box but the referee is not interested. Bevan later remonstrates after not getting a throw in. It's all getting a bit heated down there and we are not even past the first 15 minutes.
Ashique Kuruniyan with marauding run down the left flank, and ends up hitting the ball blindly straight to the New Zealand keeper. He is then the victim of a cynical challenge by Ingham who then pulls him up from the ground by the collar of his shirt. All very unpleasant and Ingham gets a yellow.
A Kiwi shot from outside the box and Amrinder palms it back into the box, thankfully it lands on an Indian foot and the danger is cleared. Seven changes have been made by Constantine today to the squad that played Kenya.
Jeje starts on the benchIndia: Amrinder Singh; Subhashish Bose, Salam Ranjan, Anirudh Thapa, Mohamed Rafique, Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri (c), Rowllin Borges, Pritam Kotal, Narayan Das, Ashique KuruniyanSubs: Vishal Kaith, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alen Deory, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Udanta Singh, Pronoy Halder, Laldanmawia Ralte, Holicharan Narzary, Anas Edathodika, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
New Zealand: Michael Woud; Samuel Brotherton, Timothy John Payne, Cameron Howieson, Jai Ingham, Justin Gulley, Andre de Jong, Myer Bevan, Liberato Cacace, Sarpreet SinghSubs: Maxime Crocombe, Moses Dyer, Henry Cameron, Alex Rufer, Noah Billingsley, Nikola Tzanev, Clayton Lewis, Dane Ingham, Matthew Ridenton, Thomas Doyle, Adam Thomas Mitchell
Sunil Chhetri's 100th match was celebrated in a way few football matches in India are. The stadium, or at least the seats that were available to the ticket-buyers, was packed to the hilt and India flags could be seen everywhere. There were fans mocking those supporting European clubs over the Indian football and others holding up banners that screamed: "THANKS A TON CHHETRI." We have now come to the final match of the group stage of the tournaments and India need to concede at least eight goals in this match and Kenya need to score at least the same amount of goals without conceding any in their match against Chinese Taipei, for the hosts to fall out of contention for the final. That seems slightly unlikely and so there is a very good chance that Stephen Constantine may rest some of his regular starters. If he does play today, this will be striker Jeje Lalpekhlua's 50th appearance for the country.