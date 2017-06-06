India 0-0 Nepal, live football score, International friendly: India control the proceedings against Nepal

India vs Nepal, international friendly, live football score: Catch live updates of all the action from Mumbai here. (Source: Twitter) India vs Nepal, international friendly, live football score: Catch live updates of all the action from Mumbai here. (Source: Twitter)

India take on Nepal in an international friendly on Tuesday. The match is considered a mismatch in many ways with India being ranked 100 and Nepal being 169 on the world rankings. It was not too long ago that India and Nepal had been pretty much on the same level as far as rankings were concerned but India have since seen a remarkable rise that saw them break into the top-100 for the first time in more than two decades. Catch live scores and updates of India’s match against Nepal in Mumbai here

India vs Nepal live football score and updates:

23 min: Another big chance there for India, Jackichand sends in a cross from the right and Robin is in the middle. The latter rises above the defender and gets to the ball first but his header is wide. Robin has wasted a few good chances now

21 min: Sandhu makes no mistake with a shot at goal made by Nepal. That was the first real attempt made by the visitors. Thus far, it has been India on top, but no goals yet

15 min: A good move from India and the ball reaches Roland Borges, he was put under pressure and had to go for the volley. It comes off the foot of a Nepalese defender and out for a corner. The first corner leads to a second and in the second, Borges puts the cross in and Sandesh Jhingan goes for it, Nepalese keeper Kiran Kumar Limbu is the first to it and Jhingan gives away a free kick for colliding with the former

8 min: Robin Singh was released but he had to take the shot from a tight angle to the right of the goalkeeper, misses the far post

5 min: India kick-off proceedings at Mumbai, a reasonable crowd in the stadium and they make their presence known screaming ‘Vande Mataram’ at the top of their voices. Robin Singh goes down in the box in the fourth minute but referee does not point to the spot

6:52 pm: The teams are out on the pitch, the national anthems are being played, seconds away from kick-off

6:44 pm: So here are the starting XIs for the two side:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu leads the Blue Tigers on the night as we are less than an hour away from Kickoff!#INDvNEP #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/T0N9qQpllC — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) 6 June 2017

6:21 pm:

6:15 pm: Visas and last minute calls have led to Nepal making the trip to Mumbai. It was supposed to be Lebanon that were supposed to make the long trip to Mumbai but Indian laws on visas on arrival for Lebanese nationals meant that the country’s football association had to pull out of the match.

It acts as a warm-up for India before they take on Kyrgyzstan in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. India’s attack has been weakened for this match with captain Sunil Chettri and CK Vineeth sitting out. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be wearing the arm band in Chettri’s absence. Chettri had torn a hamstring while playing for Bengaluru FC in the Federation Cup last month. coach Stepehn Constantine said that Chettri has been left out so as to keep him fit for the match against Kyrgyz Republic.

