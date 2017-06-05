India vs Nepal international friendly 2017 Live Streaming: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India will look to gain some momentum before they face Kyrgyzstan on June 13. (Source: File) India will look to gain some momentum before they face Kyrgyzstan on June 13. (Source: File)

India will face Nepal in an international friendly match at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri on Tuesday. It will be a crucial match for both the teams as they gear up for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying matches which will start in a week’s time. India will look to gain some momentum before they face Kyrgyzstan on June 13.

India’s two main strikers Sunil Chhetri and C.K. Vineeth won’t be featuring against Nepal. Nepal on the other hand is full of youngsters and is ranked 69 places below India. The last time both teams faced each other was at the SAFF Championship in December 2015 where India thrashed Nepal 4-1 with goals from Rowllin Borges, Chhetri and a brace from Lallianzuala Chhangte.

When is the international friendly match between India and Nepal?

The international friendly match between India and Nepal will be played on June 7, 2017.

What time is the international friendly match between India and Nepal?

The international friendly match between India and Nepal begins at 7:30 PM IST (Wednesday evening).

Where is the international friendly match being played?

The international friendly match is being played at the Mumbai Football Arena stadium.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the international friendly match between India and Nepal?

The international friendly match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports 2 and HD 2 channel. No other channel will broadcast the decisive contest in India.

How do I follow the international friendly match between India and Nepal live?

For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live scores, updates, reactions and much more.

