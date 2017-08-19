India vs Mauritius Tri-Nation tournament 2017: When and where to watch India vs Mauritius, live TV coverage, live streaming

India last played against Nepal where they registered a 2-0 win. (Source: Twitter) India last played against Nepal where they registered a 2-0 win. (Source: Twitter)

India will face Mauritius in the first match of the Tri-nation tournament in Mumbai on Saturday. It will be the first time when India will be facing Mauritius, who are ranked 160th in FIFA rankings. The third team in the tournament is St. Kitts and Nevis. India’s coach Stephen Constantine has indicated that it would be a great opportunity for upcoming young players to play for the national team. Constantine also said that India’s defender Sandesh Jhingan will lead the side in their first match.

India last played against Nepal where they registered a 2-0 win. Constantine feels that even after a better ranking than the other two sides in the tournament, India cannot take them lightly at all.

When is the Tri-nation tournament match between India and Mauritius?

The Tri-nation tournament match between India and Mauritius will be played on August 19, 2017.

What time is the Tri-nation tournament match between India and Mauritius?

The Tri-nation tournament match between India and Mauritius kicks off at 8:00 PM IST (Saturday evening).

Where is the Tri-nation tournament match being played?

The Tri-nation tournament match is being played at the Mumbai Football Arena stadium.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the Tri-nation tournament match between India and Mauritius?

The Tri-nation tournament match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

How do I follow the Tri-nation tournament match between India and Mauritius live?

For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live scores, updates, reactions and much more. It will be live streamed on Hotstar.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd