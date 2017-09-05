India vs Macau, Football Live score: India dominate in the first half of AFC Asian Cup qualifier

India vs Macau Live score: India look for their third straight win in the AFC Asian Cup qualifying stage. India vs Macau Live score: India look for their third straight win in the AFC Asian Cup qualifying stage.

A confident India will hope to take a step closer to securing a place in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup as they face Macau on Tuesday at 5pm. Contrary to each other, while Macau have lost both the qualifying matches o far, India sit confidently at the top, having remained unbeaten in the qualification round. Both teams have played against Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar. While Macau lost 1-0 and 4-0 respectively, India have beaten both teams 1-0. Skipper Sunil Chettri had scored in both matches and he said that the Indians won’t be judging Macau from their previous two results. “It’s a fresh match, and we start afresh,” he said. India have already recorded one victory away from home when they defeated Myanmar in the qualifiers. They are also on a 10-match unbeaten streak, winning nine of the ten. Follow this page for live updates and scores of the match.

India vs Macau Live score:

1745 hrs IST: India 0-0 at halftime

Not an impressive performance from either of the sides as Macau fail to improve and India fail to capitalise on chances. The visitors missed a number of chances as Jeje and Chhetri could not deliver the ball inside the nets as Macau keep their defense good enough to keep India from scoring a goal at least in the first half.

1734 hrs IST: India once again fail to find the finishing touch as another kick lands in Macau’s keeper’s gloves.

1727 hrs IST: Although India are dominating in the first half and looking to cause problems for the hosts, Macau have kept a strong hold on their defence. Chhetri, meanwhile, tries another long range shot but misses the target.

1719 hrs IST: India’s captain Sunil Chhetri tries to score from outside the box but fails.

1712 hrs IST: Macau earn the first corner of the match but it goes way off target as the visitors quickly head the ball in the opposite direction.

1709 hrs IST: The ball comes in looking for Jeje but too far for him to reach and make it an early goal for the visitors.

1706hrs IST: Macau trying its best to not give an opening to India, who are dictating the game so far.

1703 hrs IST: The hosts earn an early free-kick as Jeje fouls. However they are not able to convert it.

1700 hrs IST: AFC qualifying match between India and Macau begins in front of a small crowd supporting India.

1656 hrs IST: Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing situation involving Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, the match between Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar has been cancelled.

1645 hrs IST: India’s starting XI vs Macau: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Narayan Das, Rowlin Borges, Eugeneson Lyngdoh; Udanta Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhua

1640 hrs IST: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Macau.

