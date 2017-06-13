India vs Kyrgyzstan Live Streaming AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: When and where to watch the football match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India’s credentials for attaining qualification to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup will be tested when they take on Kyrgyzstan. (Source: File) India’s credentials for attaining qualification to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup will be tested when they take on Kyrgyzstan. (Source: File)

India vs Kyrgyzstan live streaming: India play Kyrgyzstan in their second qualifier for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Both teams had won their previous matches. While India defeated Myanmar 1-0, away from home, Kyrgyzstan beat Macau 1-0 in the country’s capital Bishkek. India, owing to the team’s recent rise, are ranked 32 places above Kyrgyzstan in the FIFA rankings. But that is also because of the fact that Kyrgyzstan hardly played anything in 2016 while India played Cambodia and most recently Nepal in addition to the qualifier against Myanmar. It was also not too long ago when India were ranked nearly 60 places below Kyrgyzstan in the rankings and hence, India do face a stiff test of their credentials for attaining qualification to the 2018 AFC Asian Cup.

When is the AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Kyrgyzstan?

All AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, including the one between India and Kyrgyzstan, will be played on June 13, 2017.

What time is the match between India and Kyrgyzstan?

The match between India and Kyrgyzstan will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Kyrgyzstan being played?

India take on Kyrgyzstan at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava stadium. Other than playing host to India’s home matches, the stadium is also home to Bengaluru FC.

How do I follow the AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Kyrgyzstan live?

You can follow the match live on Star Sports 1 and Start Sports 1 HD. It can also bee seen on Star Sports Tamil. The match can be live streamed at Hotstar. For minute-by-minute updates, scores and commentary, follow IndianExpress.com.

