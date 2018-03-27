India vs Kyrgyzstan, Live football score, Live streaming, AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: India 0-1 Kyrgyztan in first half

India take on Kyrgyzstan in their final qualifying match for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Both teams may be through to the final tournament but a win here holds significance particularly for India. India’s ranking points in Asia corresponding to their FIFA ranking means that beating Kyrgyzstan could help them skip above Lebanon to 12th place and this will change the Group they are placed in for the draw. Moreover, Sunil Chhetri is likely to sit out and this is a chance for Stephen Constantine to see how his team shape up without the talismanic striker.
When and where to watch the match?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD and starts at 7:30 PM IST. (8 PM local time). It can be streamed live online on Hotstar.
India vs Kyrgyzstan, Live AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier:
Kyrgyzstan concede a free kick about 25 yards away from goal right of centre. Jeje takes it, curls it and it is going into the top right corner but for the Kyrgyz keeper who makes a brilliant save. Balwant follows up and puts it into the net but he is called offside.
Rafique puts a long ball through to Jeje and finds the Chennaiyin striker but he has nowhere to go. He tracks back to Jhingan who is caught completely off guard. He does manage to clear the ball in the end.
Kyrgyzstan have been far better than India in these opening minutes. Balwant and Jeje tried to piece together an attack but it fizzles out in the final third. India then concede a foul near the touchline right side of goal. The free kick is floated into the box and India manage to clear it.
Well how about that, India got off to a an aggressive start but could not get past the opponents' midfield. They lost the ball and Kyrgyzstan attack down the right flank, the ball is sent in and Anton is there to finish it as India scramble to defend the cross.
India and Kyrgyzstan both have stated that they would be going for a win in this match. Kyrgyzstan want to take revenge for the 1-0 loss they suffered at the hands of India last year in Bengaluru. Stephen Constantine's men, on the other hand are looking to keep their unbeaten run, which at the moment stands at 13 matches, intact. Apart from that there is also the possibility that India's Pot through which they will be placed into groups during the draw for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. The draw will be held on May 4, 2018.