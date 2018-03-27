India vs Kyrgyzstan, Live football score, Live streaming, AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: India 0-1 Kyrgyztan in first half

India vs Kyrgyzstan, Live football score, Live streaming, AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: India beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in the return fixture held last year. (Source: Indian Football Team Twitter) India vs Kyrgyzstan, Live football score, Live streaming, AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: India beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in the return fixture held last year. (Source: Indian Football Team Twitter)

India take on Kyrgyzstan in their final qualifying match for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Both teams may be through to the final tournament but a win here holds significance particularly for India. India’s ranking points in Asia corresponding to their FIFA ranking means that beating Kyrgyzstan could help them skip above Lebanon to 12th place and this will change the Group they are placed in for the draw. Moreover, Sunil Chhetri is likely to sit out and this is a chance for Stephen Constantine to see how his team shape up without the talismanic striker.

When and where to watch the match?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD and starts at 7:30 PM IST. (8 PM local time). It can be streamed live online on Hotstar.



