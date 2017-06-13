India vs Kyrgyzstan Live Football Score, AFC Asian Cup: India 0-0 Kyrgyzstan in first half of the match

India vs Kyrgyzstan Live Score: India take on Kyrgyzstan in Bengaluru. (Source: Indian Football Team Twitter) India vs Kyrgyzstan Live Score: India take on Kyrgyzstan in Bengaluru. (Source: Indian Football Team Twitter)

India will look to capitalise on a usually loud Bengaluru crowd at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium when they take on Kyrgyzstan in the AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers while placed in Group A. The two teams are tied at the top of the group after winning their respective opening fixture. India got the better of Myanmar away while the visitors beat Macau by a slender 1-0 margin as well. In terms of head-to-head, India lead Kyrgyzstan 2-1 with both the wins for India coming in the Nehru Cup. Catch live scores and updates in India vs Kyrgyzstan from Bengaluru.

India vs Kyrgyzstan Live Football scores and updates:

3′ minute: This could have been dangerous. Kyrgyzstan with a searching ball forward, Indian goalie Gurpreet leaves his position to go after the ball, which has being chased Anton, and crashed right into the sprinting forward. Ugly collision and he is on the ground, receiving treatment from the team physio

# Anas’ father is not well but he chose to turn out for national duty. Top commitment by the defender

# Last-minute touch-ups before the teams start trading possession

# The two teams are out in the middle. We are moments away from kick-off. The match officials also make their way out for the international fixture. After the West block, it’s the East block which is slowly getting packed

# There are plenty of empty stands but the West block is slowly getting filled. Decent support expected for the hosts in the crucial contest

# Sunil Chhetri is back in the starting XI for India. No Robin Singh as he starts on the bench

@chetrisunil11 leads the line as we go into the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Kyrgyz Rep.

Kick Off at 8#INDvKGZ #AsianDream #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/hJp52Ai3Rc — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 13, 2017

# India’s team sheet is out. Here’s a look at who is starting for them – Gurpreet, Pritam, Jhingan, Anas, Narayan, Jackichand, Lyngdoh, Rowllin, Narzary, Chhetri, Jeje

# India are back to full strength after key players missed the 2-0 win over Nepal in the international friendly. In the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, both India and Kyrgyzstan won their opening fixtures and currently tied at the top spot of the group

