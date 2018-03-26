India vs Kyrgyzstan Live streaming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: When and where to watch India vs Kyrgyzstan football match, time in IST, TV channel

India vs Kyrgyzstan Live streaming: This is the last match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers for India. (Source: AIFF) India vs Kyrgyzstan Live streaming: This is the last match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers for India. (Source: AIFF)

India play Kyrgyzstan in the qualifiers for the Asian Cup on Tuesday. It is the last match they are playing in the third round of the qualifiers. India had previously defeated Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in Bangalore. Both teams have qualified for the 2019 Asian Cup to be held in the UAE but a heavy defeat in this match could result in India losing the top spot in Group A and this result can affect Stephen Constantine’s side in the draw for the tournament. Stars like Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua will be missing the game which means that it will be a chance for India to test their bench strength. Coach Stephen Constantine had said that in the pre-match press conference that India haven’t gone to Bishkek to lose and that this is an important part of the preparation for the tournament.

When is India vs Kyrgyzstan, AFC Asian Cup qualifier?

India vs Kyrgyzstan will be played on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. It is the final match for India in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Where is India vs Kyrgyzstan qualifier taking place?

The match will be played at Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

What time is the match between India vs Kyrgyzstan?

The match starts at 8 PM local time (7:30 PM IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Kyrgyzstan?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I follow India vs Kyrgyzstan live online?

The match can be streamed live online on Hotstar. For live commentary, live updates and more, follow the live blog we will be running on IndianExpress.com

