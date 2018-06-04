India vs Kenya Live, Intercontinental Cup Live football score: Sunil Chhetri plays 100th match for India

India vs Kenya Live: India face Kenya in the second match of the Intercontinental Cup 2018 after thrashing Chinese Taipei 5-0 in their first game. India host Kenya at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai and all eyes are going to be on the home captain Sunil Chhetri, who will don the Indian colours for the 100th time on Monday. Chhetri was in imperious form, scoring his third hat-trick in international football, and he would look to continue in the same manner against the physically stronger African team, which likes to attack. India will walk into the game confidently with a strong defence in Sandesh Jhinghan and Pritam Kotal and the goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, whose role in the clash against Kenya will be crucial.
Live Blog
India vs Kenya Live football Score, Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri plays 100th match for India
Sunil Chhetri will be appearing for the 100th International match when India face Kenya in the second Intercontinental Cup match on Monday. Chhetri is also the all-time highest goalscorer for the country and the only Indian to have scored more than 50 international goals. The 33-year-old scored a hat-trick in his 99th international match which ended with India thrashing Chinese Taipei 5-0. Chhetri has played an integral role in India’s recent rise in FIFA rankings under Stephen Constantine. His recent video on social media appealing people to come to the stadium watch the Indian team play has gone viral, resulting in the stadium being sold out.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Before Sunil Chhetri donns India colours for the 100th time, the 33-year-old receives a guard of honour before he leads the team out to face Kenya at the Mumbai Football Arena. Chhetri is also the all-time highest goalscorer for India.
Good evening and welcome to Indian Express’ live coverage of the Intercontinental Cup between India and Kenya. India skipper Sunil Chhetri will be making his 100th International appearance when the home team square off against the African nationa in the second match of the tournament. A passionate appeal on social media has resulted in tickets being sold out for the encounter and a full house is expected. Stay tuned for all the live updates as we build up to the much-anticipated clash.