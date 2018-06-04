India vs Kenya Live, Intercontinental Cup Live football score: Sunil Chhetri plays 100th match for India

India vs Kenya Live: India play Kenya in the second Intercontinental match on Monday. (Source: Twitter) India vs Kenya Live: India play Kenya in the second Intercontinental match on Monday. (Source: Twitter)

India vs Kenya Live: India face Kenya in the second match of the Intercontinental Cup 2018 after thrashing Chinese Taipei 5-0 in their first game. India host Kenya at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai and all eyes are going to be on the home captain Sunil Chhetri, who will don the Indian colours for the 100th time on Monday. Chhetri was in imperious form, scoring his third hat-trick in international football, and he would look to continue in the same manner against the physically stronger African team, which likes to attack. India will walk into the game confidently with a strong defence in Sandesh Jhinghan and Pritam Kotal and the goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, whose role in the clash against Kenya will be crucial.