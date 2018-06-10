Follow Us:
Sunday, June 10, 2018
Sunday EYE
Thank you for giving the country so much to cherish: Twitterati hails inspirational Sunil Chhetri

A brilliant first-half brace by skipper Sunil Chhetri spurred India to a 2-0 victory in the finals of the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 10, 2018 11:13:11 pm
Sunil Chhetri reacts after winning the game against Kenya. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)
A brilliant first-half brace by skipper Sunil Chhetri spurred India to a 2-0 victory in the finals of the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai on Sunday. Playing in his 102nd international game, Chhetri opened the scoring in the eighth minute of the match and later doubled his tally in the 29th minute. Courtesy of his heroic effort, Chhetri ended the tournament with a stunning tally of eight goals in five matches as India lifted the title for the first time. Reflecting on the victory the Indian skipper expressed happiness and said, “‘Extremely happy. This is one tournament we really worked hard. We fought really hard. Thank you Mumbai fans. This really means a lot.’

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, who managed to keep yet another clean sheet said, “Not conceding a goal is like scoring a hat-trick for me. All the credit to the boys. Making saves is my job and I want to do my job. I do it because of my teammates because they motivate me. This is a very, very important trophy for Indian football. Incredible work by us.”

