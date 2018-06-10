India vs Kenya Football Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Live Streaming: India aim for title as Kenya seek revenge

India vs Kenya Football Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final Live Streaming: All eyes at the packed stadium in Mumbai will be on home captain Sunil Chhetri, who has scored in each of the previous three games, as India face Kenya in the summit showdown of Intercontinental Cup on Sunday. India might have blanked Kenya 3-0 in their previous encounter but head coach Stephen Constantine said it counts for nothing and his boys will not take their opponents for granted in the finals. Kenya romped into the final of the four-nation tournament after thrashing Chinese Taipei 4-0 in the last league game on Friday to set up the summit clash with hosts India. While Kenya will seek to take revenge of their humiliating loss in the league stage, the home team will look to end the tournament that witnessed an outpouring of emotions after Chhetri’s impassioned plea asking fans to turn up for India games, on a positive note.
Live Blog
The tournament is being used by hosts India as a preparatory ground for the AFC Asian Cup, to be held in January next year, and a win in the final will surely boost their confidence going ahead. Chhetri have so far found the back of the net in each of the three games, including a hat-trick against Chinese Taipei and a brace against Kenya. Chhetri and the experienced Jeje Lalpekhlua can pose challenge to any strong defense and Kenya's would be no exception. India also boast of an array of decent midfielders like Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pranay Halder and Halicharan Narzary. At the back, India have experienced defenders like Sandesh Jhingan and Pritam Kotal. Add to it the likes of Subhasish Bose, and the hosts can make Kenya's life pretty difficult. And goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was benched in the last game, will be back in action.
Blue Pilgrims, the dedicated fan club of Indian football, is set to unveil a special 3D banner during the final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup between India and Kenya here later today. A member of the Blue Pilgrims was quoted by PTI saying that the 'TIFO 3D banner', which they have made will be unfurled first time in the history of Indian football.
Wishes are pouring in for Sunil Chhetri-led India from fans across the country, fellow athletes as well as celebrities.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Intercontinental Cup final between India and Kenya. The Mumbai Football Arena will be packed to the brim with emotionally-charged fans as India face Kenya in the summit showdown of the Intercontinental Cup.