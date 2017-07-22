India vs England Live Online Streaming, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Final: When and where to watch the final, live TV coverage, time in IST

India take on England in the final of ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: AP) India take on England in the final of ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: AP)

At one stage, India looked to be headed out of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 after two consecutive defeats to South Africa and Australia following a bright start to the tournament buoyed by big runs from opener Smriti Mandhana. But as her runs dried up, India started to stutter and were on the verge of crashing out. But then came the crucial win over New Zealand with skipper Mithali Raj standing up and delivering a 109 run knock to take the team into the semi-finals. Then stood the tall order of Australia – the defending and six-time champions. This time, vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur stepped up to the mantle and made herself count and how. She scored an unbeaten 171 runs from 115 balls to help India beat Australia by 36 runs. Now it has come to England who India had beaten in the league stages by 35 runs.

When is the ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between India vs England?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between India vs England will be played on July 23, 2017.

What time is the ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between India vs England?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between India vs England begins at 3 PM IST (Sunday afternoon). The toss takes place at 2.30 PM. For everything, and anything, IndianExpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between India vs England?

The final match of the ICC Women’s World Cup will air on Star Sports Network.

Where is the ICC Women’s World Cup Final between India vs England being played?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between India vs England will be played at Lord’s – Mecca of cricket.

How do I follow the ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between India vs England live?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final match between India vs England can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

