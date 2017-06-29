India Under-23 football team set to play two friendlies against Singapore

As part of preparation for the forthcoming AFC U-23 Championships to be held in Doha, the Indian Under-23 football team is set to play two international friendlies against Singapore. (Source: Express Archive) As part of preparation for the forthcoming AFC U-23 Championships to be held in Doha, the Indian Under-23 football team is set to play two international friendlies against Singapore. (Source: Express Archive)

India under-23 football team are scheduled to play two friendlies against Singapore as part of the preparation for the

forthcoming AFC U-23 Championships to be held in Doha and Stephen Constantine feels that this is a learning experience for the side. Moreover, the coach thanked AIFF for arranging the matches.

“It’s been two weeks that we have been together and the U-23 boys need competitive games. The tour to Singapore would be a valuable experience for the squad to gauge the intensity of international encounters. I thank AIFF for arranging the matches ahead of our AFC Qualifiers,” Constantine said.

Constantine further added that this would be a good exposure for his team.

“The games would be competitive and provide us the much needed exposure,” he added.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said the primary objective of the AIFF is to provide the “best exposure to all national teams”.

“It is really frustrating that despite applying well in advance and after multiple follow-ups for the US visas we failed to get any response from the concerned authorities. I need to thank the Singapore FA for agreeing for the two

international matches which would provide valuable practice for our U-23 boys prior to the AFC U-23 Qualifiers,” he said.

The players will fly to Singapore in first week of July.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd