India U-17 team play out 1-1 draw against French team Saint Leu

The Indian U-17 World Cup team played out a 1-1 draw against Saint Leu, a French football club based in Paris on Tuesday. The match was a part of an exposure trip that the team has undertaken in Europe.

The Indian Colts dominated possession in the first half but were not clinical in the final third, because of which they didn’t have a goal to show. The first half ended goalless.

India did have a shot on target in the first half but that was saved by the opposition custodian. There were a lot of crosses into the box but the ball couldn’t find its way into the back of the net.

Despite all the territorial domination in the first half, it was the French side that took the lead in the 58th minute. The second half hence proved to be one in which Luís Norton de Matos’ boys attacked with more intent and ferocity in order to bridge the deficit. Finally, it was in the 72nd minute that the Indian colts managed to find the equaliser. They couldn’t score the winner and the match ended all square.

The Indian U-17 team now travel to Italy where they will play their Italian counterparts on May 19. Meanwhile, ticket sales for the U-17 World Cup to be held in India was launched on Monday, May 15. Barcleona and Spain great Carles Puyol, who is also the ambassador for the tournament, commemorated the launch. The tickets went live for the general public on May 16.

