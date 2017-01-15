India U-17 World Cup team loses to Estonia 1-2

Estonia equalised in the 70th minute and sealed the match in the 87th. Estonia equalised in the 70th minute and sealed the match in the 87th.

The India U-17 football team lost to Estonia U-18 side 1-2 in the Valentin Granatkin Memorial Cup in Moscow on Sunday.

Preparing for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, to be held in the country later this year, the Indian boys are currently on an exposure tour to Russia.

The match was a play-off for 9th to 12th positions. India, who led 1-0 at the interval after a 37th minute strike, will now have to contest for positions between 13th to 16th.

Estonia equalised in the 70th minute and sealed the match in the 87th.

Despite India having more of the ball possession and dominating both the halves, Estonia had the last laugh. India took the lead when Joysana’s shot deflected off Pihelgas to roll into his own net.

Estonia pulled it back in the 70th minute – Sorga dribbling his way into the box and unleashing a left-footer which beat a diving Indian Goalkepeer Dheeraj Singh.

Following a long free-kick, Pihelgas won the second ball and blasted it into the net for Estonia’s second goal.