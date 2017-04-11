India U-17 World Cup team leaves for exposure tour to Europe

A 26-member team is going on a tour to Europe. A 26-member team is going on a tour to Europe.

The Indian football team for the U-17 World Cup today left the country for an exposure tour to Europe where it will play a series of practice matches in Portugal, France, Hungary and a tournament in Italy.

The 26-member squad, accompanied by seven officials including head coach Luis Norton de Matos, will train in Lisbon till May 15, and will play practice matches against U-17 youth teams of leading Portuguese clubs like Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Estoril and Setubal.

The squad would then proceed to Paris to play a practice match against PSG U-17 Team. The Indians will also have a match against the Italian U-17 national team in Rome and will also be participating in the Lazio Cup.

The Lazio Cup is a tournament played among 16 teams and the expected teams include Albania U-17, Colombia U-17, a team from CAF Canadian selection, and others like Fiorentina, Lazio, Sampdoria, Cagliari, Pescara, Serie B Italia, Serie C Italia and for local sides.

The Indian team also has confirmed matches against Hungary U-17 and matches against Spanish clubs during their tour to Spain.

All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das said: “AIFF wants to provide the best of exposure to the U-17 World Cup team in our quest to field a competitive team for the World Cup.”

“The practice matches against various youth national teams and youth teams of clubs playing in Premier Division Leagues will serve as a unique experience for our boys as they prepare for the World Cup. We also need to thank SAI for their continuous support,” he added.

