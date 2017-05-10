Latest News

India U-17 team lose 1-2 to Sporting Clube de Portugal

India's Aniket Jadhav (41st) got the visitors back in the game but he also wasted an opportunity in the fag end of the match.

By: PTI | Lisbon | Published:May 10, 2017 8:32 pm

Indian U-17 football team suffered a 1-2 loss against Sporting Clube de Portugal in the last match of their exposure trip to Europe in Lisbon.

Participating in friendly ties accross Europe as part of an exposure tour, the young Indian team were done in by goals from Carlos Silva (40th minute) and Ussumane (51st).

India’s Aniket Jadhav (41st) got the visitors back in the game but he also wasted an opportunity in the fag end of the match as Sporting had the last laugh.

In an evenly balanced game, the Lions cubs broke the young Tigers’ defense with a well executed move right on the brink of half-time.

Nevertheless, the push-back never curtailed the Indians’ endeavour and they hit back right after half-time to level the tallies thanks to Jadhav.

Barely five minutes later Ussumane regained the advantage for the Greens, with a quick finish.

Luis Matos’ juniors had the perfect opportunity to level the scoreline when Sporting conceded a penalty. But Jadhav fluffed his shot completely and the chance went abegging.

