India U-17 hold Chile to gritty 1-1 draw

In the last 10 minutes of the match, India were finally able to score a crucial equaliser. (Source: Twitter) In the last 10 minutes of the match, India were finally able to score a crucial equaliser. (Source: Twitter)

India U-17 football team held firm and played out a draw against a stronger Chile side with the final scoreline reading 1-1 when the referee blew the whistle in the last match of the Torneo de 4 Naciones Tournament tour in Mexico City on Sunday.

Chile’s first goal came in the 40th minute as India’s defence could not clear the ball and Chile were able to make the full use of the opportunity. India did start on an impressive note, trying to create more chances for goals but were not able to go past strong Chile defence.

India gave their best to create tension in the opposition’s half and score an equaliser. Aniket tried a brilliant shot on goal in the 55th minute, raising team’s hopes for the first goal.

In the 80th minute of the match, India were finally able to score a crucial equaliser with Nongdamba Naorem putting his name on the score sheet. Two minutes after the goal, India were left with 10 men with Aniket sent off.

India went on an exposure trip ahead of the U-17 World Cup but their start to the tournament was not so impressive as they lost to Mexico 1-5 in their first match, followed by another 0-3 loss against Colombia.

Chile U-17 team went into the final of the South American U-17 Championships, losing to Brazil but managed to qualify for the U-17 World Cup.

