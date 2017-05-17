India to play Nepal after Lebanon friendly cancelled

The friendly is expected to prepare India for the second matches of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers. The friendly is expected to prepare India for the second matches of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers.

The Indian football team will be playing an International friendly against Nepal on June 6 in Mumbai, as a preparation for the second matches of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) approached Nepal to fix up the friendly, according to the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) official website.

The friendly is expected to prepare both the teams for the qualifiers of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. India have the qualifying clash against Kyrgyzstan on June 13.

The news comes a day after the Indian football team cancelled their friendly match against Lebanon on May 7. “The Lebanese Football Association has expressed their regret at not being able to travel to India to play the International Friendly against the Indian National Team on June 7, 2017,” said the AIFF in their statement, “Lebanon had earlier in March 2017 confirmed their willingness to play the match in Mumbai. The AIFF is currently looking for a replacement.”

India emerged victorious in a friendly against Cambodia in March before defeating Myanmar in the Asian Cup 2019 qualifier in Yangon. That marked India’s first victory over their rivals after 64 years.

The wins against Cambodia and Myanmar helped the Stephen Constantine side to break into the top 100 FIFA ranking. India achieved the milestone for the first time since 1996.

