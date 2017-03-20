India to play friendlies against Lebanon, Palestine

India are in Phnom Penh right now to play a friendly against Cambodia on March 22. (Source: File) India are in Phnom Penh right now to play a friendly against Cambodia on March 22. (Source: File)

The Indian football team will compete in international friendlies against Lebanon and Palestine as part of their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, UAE 2019.

The team are in Phnom Penh right now to play a friendly against Cambodia on March 22.

Once they are done with this game, Stephen Constantine’s boys will be playing two more international friendlies.

While the friendly against Lebanon has been confirmed for June 7, the game against Palestine will be played on October 2 later in 2017.

The venue for both the matches hasn’t been finalised as yet.

All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das said, “The AIFF is leaving no stone unturned to provide the best of preparation for the National Team. I hope the two matches would serve as an ideal build-up for future matches in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.”

National Coach Stephen Constantine thanked AIFF for arranging the Friendlies.

“The best way to test your growth is to play against stronger teams. Both Lebanon and Palestine are very strong teams and the matches would help the team immensely as we move forward,” he stated.

India’s first Group A match in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers is slated against Myanmar on March 28 in Yangon.

