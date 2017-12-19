India thrash Nepal 10-0 in SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship

India thrashed Nepal 10-0 in SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship. (Source: AIFF) India thrashed Nepal 10-0 in SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship. (Source: AIFF)

The India U-15 Women’s side scored five goals in each half to destroy Nepal 10-0 at the ongoing SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship being held at Dhaka, Bangladesh. Priyanka Devi and Sunita Munda scored hattricks while Lynda Kom smashed a brace in the totally one-sided encounter.

Lynda Kom opened the scoring in the 4th minute for India and found the net again in less than 30 minutes. India then added three more goals in the first half through Sunita Munda, Santhiya and Priyanka Devi. Nepal missed a good chance with a penalty opportunity.

India continued the brilliant run in the second half as well with Priyanka getting her second goal of the day in the 53rd minute before Sunita found the net in the 62nd minute. Anay Bayi became the fifth Indian with her strike in 69th minute. Priyanka finally scored again in the 76th minute to complete her hattrick before Sunita rounded off the scoreline with her own three-peat in the 86th minute.

India will now face Bangladesh on December 21, 2017 in their final group encounter.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd