India squad training routines are the most intense, say Aizawl FC duo

Aizawl FC duo Lalruatthara Ralte and Laldanmawia Ralte admitted that the training routines at the national camp is hard and high on intensity. “The training here is much tougher, all at a very high intensity,” Lalruatthara is quoted as saying by PTI, “It is just much organised and we need to adhere to the shape all time. It’s hard but we are enjoying it.”

Both players have been included in the probables for the Indian squad after being part of Aizawl’s remarkable march to the I-League title. They are now part of the national camp that India coach Stephen Constantine is overseeing in preparation for India’s AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan on June 13.

“We have been made to understood that you need to help each other on the field,” said Laldanmawia, “If one member on the field fails, the entire team fails. The coach stresses on minute details on the field.”

Lalruatthara said they have improved as players in the few days that they have spent at the national camp. “As a player we have improved a lot in these few days,” he said, “When you look back you understand the sort of fine-tuning which we have been lucky to gather in the camp.”

He also said that they are still grappling with the various details such as the importance of proper diet routines. “Moreover, the off field discipline, the dietary regime, the timings are all an eye-opener. I had no idea that the camp deals with all details in such detail,” he said.

India were supposed to play Lebanon in a friendly ahead of their match against Kyrgyzstan. But the Lebanese FA pulled out of the match due to complications of obtaining vias for their players. India now play Nepal on June 7.

