India slips two places in FIFA rankings

The Indian football team slipped two places to be at 132nd in the latest FIFA rankings issued on Thursday.

India secured 233 points, which is 11 lower than its previous month’s total.

Among the countries from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), India rose a place to 19th among 46 nations, with Iran, ranked 33rd internationally, leading the way.

Among the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) members, India are comfortably placed the highest. Maldives are now placed 140th while Nepal (170), Bhutan (177), Bangladesh (193), Sri Lanka (197) and Pakistan (198) are ranked much lower.

Argentina leads the international rankings followed by Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium