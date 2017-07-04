India shows interest to host FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019

AIFF has formally submitted it’s expression of interest in hosting FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019. (Source: PTI) AIFF has formally submitted it’s expression of interest in hosting FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019. (Source: PTI)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) expressed its desire on Tuesday to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup to be held in 2019. India is currently looking forward to host FIFA U-17 World Cup in October, which has garnered a lot of interest from the six host cities.

AIFF President Praful Patel said that it was a logical step for the development of football in India. “With India hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 this year in October, we feel hosting the U-20 World Cup would be the best way to sustain the footballing momentum in India. Even though the event was held earlier this year in Asia in Korea Republic, we would be happy to discuss with FIFA about the possibility of hosting the event in India in 2019,” he said.

Patel also tweeted about their interest in hosting another football mega event. He confirmed AIFF’s interest in the tournament by posting, “AIFF has formally submitted it’s expression of interest today to @FIFAcom for hosting the World Cup U-20 in India in 2019.”

“Its the next logical step after hosting the U17 World Cup in October this year. This is a sign of progression for Indian Football.”

He also said they are trying to convince FIFA regardless of the fact that the last U-20 World Cup was held in Asia itself. “Though the last WC U20 was held in Asia, we will try to convince FIFA that India be treated as a special case,” he added.

“This will motivate more youngsters to join mainstream & professional football.Also it will help us to prepare to qualify for WC2022 & beyond,” he said.

The format of the U-20 World Cup is the same as the FIFA U-17 World Cup with 24 teams playing out of six venues.

