India set to break into FIFA top-100 for the first time since 1996

India may take up the 100th spot in the FIFA rankings due to Malawi's defeat to Madagascar.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 29, 2017 7:12 pm
The Indian football team do not play any matches until their friendly against Lebanon in June. (Source: File)

India face the possibility of breaking into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings for the first time in 21 years. India had previously risen to 101 due to their away wins against Cambodia and Myanmar, the latter of which was a qualifier for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. They would have broken into the top-100 had it not been for 97th ranked Bolivia stunning Argentina.

India were only two points behind 100-ranked Malawi. Since India are not playing any football until their match against Lebanon in the month of June, the only way India could rise in the rankings was if Malawi lost to Madagascar in the first leg of their African Cup of nations qualifiers. That is exactly what happened when the 120-ranked Madagascar managed to beat Malavi.

This means that, in the updated rankings that will be released on 4th May, India could replace Malawi in the 100th spot. If that is the case, this will be the fist time that India enter the top-100 since 1996. That was also when India reached their best ever ranking of 94.

Indian football team have been experiencing an upturn in their fortunes in recent years. According winger CK Vineeth, the team’s mentality towards approaching matches has undergone a sea change during their rise in the FIFA rankings.

Since India are not playing any football for the next two months, it is unlikely that they will be able to hold on to this position. It is yet to be confirmed whether India will be hosting or visiting Lebanon for their friendly against the country in June. It will be followed by their AFC Asian Cup qualifier against the Kyrgyz Republic.

