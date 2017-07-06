India rise to 96th in FIFA rankings, second highest ever

India has risen four positions in the FIFA rankings. (Source: Twitter) India has risen four positions in the FIFA rankings. (Source: Twitter)

As per the latest FIFA rankings updated on Thursday, India climbed four places to sit on the 96th position, the second highest ranking for the country ever.

This is also India’s highest FIFA ranking under coach Stephen Constantine. The result was updated following India’s 2-0 win against Nepal in a friendly. They also emerged victorious against Kyrgyzstan in AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers group match last month.

India is currently on 341 points, seven behind 95th placed Cyprus. The team has progressed brilliantly under Constantine, who started coaching the team when it was ranked 171st in the world. This is his second stint with India after taking charge.

INDIA CLIMBS 4 PLACES TO BE RANKED 96 IN THE FIFA JULY MEN’S RANKING. 2nd highest ranking ever. #BackTheBlue #IndiaAt96 pic.twitter.com/Xt3ix0yu2f — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) 6 July 2017

In an interview to PTI, Constantine had said last week that India will soon breach its historical best ranking of 94. “I am not very good at mathematics. But if we are 93, I would be the happiest man. That would be the historical highest. I am going to do it. I don’t know if it will be on July 6 (next FIFA ranking date) but I am going to do it. I don’t know if that (Kyrgyzstan win on June 13 in Asian Cup qualifiers) will push us that far but I hope to make history at the end of these qualifiers,” he had said.

Defeating Kyrgyzstan in Bangalore has helped India to be on course to qualify for the Asian Cup in 2019. India’s next match is against Macau on September 5.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd