India remain 105th in FIFA rankings, 10 of top 32 teams not in World Cup 2018 draw

India’s 2-2 draw with Myanmar at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore earlier in November meant that their FIFA rankings remain static at 105. India’s draw against Myanmar was a blemish on the perfect record that they had maintained before that in the fourth round of qualifying for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. In Asia, India are 15th, ahead of the likes of North Korea, Jordan and Bahrain.

It is a rather peculiar scenario further up the table as 10 teams in the top 32 of the rankings have failed to make it to the FIFA World Cup 2018 to be held in Russia. Among the notable absentees include Italy, ranked 14, Chile, ranked 10 and United States ranked 24. The Asian Football Confederation’s World Cup entries are Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea, all of whom are outside the top 32.

Russia ranked 65, are the lowest ranked team that will take part in the draw for the FIFA World Cup to be held on December 1 in Moscow. Saudi Arabia are the second lowest with a FIFA ranking of 63, Mexico at No. 16 is best of the teams from CONCACAF. Senegal moved up nine to be Africa’s best at No. 23. Asia leader Iran is in a three-way tie at No. 32, though is officially ranked just behind Ireland.

