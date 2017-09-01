India jump four places to 56 on FIFA Women’s rankings

India are ranked 13th in Asia. (Source: AIFF twitter) India are ranked 13th in Asia. (Source: AIFF twitter)

India moved up four places to no. 56 in the FIFA Women’s Rankings. The rise comes thanks to their 2-0 win over Malaysia in July. The win helped them gain a five-point increase in their rating points that resulted in the jump in rankings. Apart from this, India are ranked 13th in Asia. India played Malaysia on July 31 at the latter’s home ground and came out with a win.

India came into that match on the back of a disappointing 2019 World Cup qualifiers in which they lost three of their four matches and conceded a whopping 25 goals. But they turned it around in Malaysia and came out with a win and a clean sheet. “We’ve seen successes as well as have faced quite a few tough competitions of late,” said coach Maymol Rocky, “The rise in FIFA Rankings reflects our hard work which is being put in by the team relentlessly,” she said, “Bringing in new blood and creating competition for places in the Team has been a process and I’m pleased we are moving in the right direction.”

“Development of Women’s Football is one of our priorities and it’s heartening to see the Women’s Team rise in FIFA Rankings. Congratulations,” AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das is quoted as saying in an AIFF release.

In the top 10, England moved two places to third in the rankings thanks to a semi-final finish in the 201 European Championships in Netherlands. Australia moved to sixth while Netherlands jumped five places to reach seventh. USA remain the top ranked team followed by Germany.

