India is capable of competing against any team, says Stephen Constantine

Indian football coach Stephen Constantine has claimed that the Indian side is capable of playing and competing against any side on its day.

“It has taken around two years for us to build a side who I think on any given day are capable of competing against any team,” Constantine said.

When asked about the reason behind the success, he said, ” I don’t think there is any secret. It’s been a combination of hard work and self-belief. When I came in, I remember mentioning that it’s a learning process as you cannot build a team within a week or a month.”

Constantine also spoke about the improvements in the side since he took over.

“One of the major improvements has been the manner in which we prepare for our matches. Our training sessions are all based on how we would play in the game and according to the physical attributes required for each specific position.

“So even though our training sessions may look easy from the stands, it deals with the players is required to do in their positions.”

He further added, “The use of the GPS systems has been a novelty. The information which we have been able to attain has been huge as it confirms to us what is done in training and in matches too.”

