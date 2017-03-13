India get down to business ahead of AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

The team went through the paces under the watchful eyes of head coach Stephen Constantine at the Andheri Sports Complex. (Source: PTI) The team went through the paces under the watchful eyes of head coach Stephen Constantine at the Andheri Sports Complex. (Source: PTI)

The Indian national team got down to business as the players had their first training session ahead of an international friendly and the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier.

The team went through the paces under the watchful eyes of head coach Stephen Constantine at the Andheri Sports Complex.

Reflecting on the session, Constantine said, “For me these are the best moments when you are able to train with the national team. It’s the thing which I do best.

“The national team obviously is the mirror of a nation’s football and I think in these last two years we have managed to make the nation proud.

“We still have a long way to go but our objective will be to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.”

15 players have joined the national camp and the Indian players selected from I-League clubs Mohun Bagan and JSW Bengaluru FC will be joining their teammates on Wednesday after their AFC Cup encounter.

“It will be the same what I expect from them every time they come to the Camp. At the Camp its hard work, professionalism, and enthusiasm from every player,” Constantine added.

The team is currently gearing up for its international friendly against Cambodia in Phnom Penh on March 22 before clashing swords with Myanmar on March 28 in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

“Myanmar are a young squad and their German Coach has developed the boys over the last eight years. They have shown in the recent Suzuki Cup that they have developed into a very good side and they will be very difficult to beat at home,” Constantine had said earlier