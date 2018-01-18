India rise to 102nd spot in FIFA rankings

India are ranked 14th in Asia. (Source: Indian Football Team Twitter) India are ranked 14th in Asia. (Source: Indian Football Team Twitter)

India jumped three rungs to be placed 102nd in the first FIFA rankings of the year released on Thursday. India, who are just above 103rd placed Qatar, are ranked 14th among Asian countries.

India garnered 13 points in the last one month for a total of 333 points. The Indians remained unbeaten in 2017, having won seven of their nine matches while two ended in draws. India had also qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

The top 14 spots remained unchanged with reigning World Champions Germany at the top followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, and Belgium. Iran are the top-ranked Asian team at the 34th position.

