India finish year 105th on FIFA rankings

The Indian football team end 2017 placed 105th on the FIFA rankings. They started the year at 129th and have remained in the 105th position since the month of November. India have been on an upward curve in the rankings and have risen to 105 from the 170’s in just over a year. They had also breached the top 100 momentarily in 2017 but lost that status due to a period when they did not play any matches and due to their draw against Myanmar in the AFC Cup qualifier.

India confirmed qualification to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup by winning the first four matches of their third round fixtures. India are as of yet unbeaten in the third round. In addition to this, India are ranked 15th in Asia, ahead of the likes of Jordan, North Korea and Bahrain. Iran (32) are the highest ranked Asian team and are followed by Australia and Japan.

World champions Germany remain top of the year and are this FIFA’s ‘Team of the Year.’ They have had yet another rewarding year as they secured qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2018 to be held in Moscow.

