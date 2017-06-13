India face Kyrgyzstan litmus test in AFC Asian Cup Qualifier



When India walk out to play Kyrgyzstan in Bengaluru on Tuesday for their second qualifier for the AFC Asian Cup, they will be seen as clear favourites to win the match. Kyrgzstan are placed 132 on the FIFA rankings while India are 32 places above them on 100. Moreover the Indian team have won all of their last five matches they have played home and away. Kyrgyzstan, on the other hand, have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five fixtures.

Kyrgyzstan is a relatively young team. Formed after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstan played their first official match away at fellow former Soviet country Uzbekistan in the Central Asia Tournament. Kyrgyzstan have been a regular in the Nehru Cup since the past few years and it was there that India first played Kyrgyzstan. India won that match 3-0 thanks to goals from Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chettri and Abhishek Yadav. The two teams have played two times since then. While India won the second match, the third and the most recent one played in 2010 went Kyrgyzstan’s way.

