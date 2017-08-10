Latest News

India drop place to 97th in FIFA rankings

The Blue Tigers did not play a single International match in the last one month, which resulted in a dip in the ranking. Stephen Constantine's side, however, remained in the top 100 rankings.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 10, 2017 2:58 pm
india football, indian football team, asian cup football, india afc asian cup, india vs kyrgyzstan, aizawl fc, aizawl fc players, football news, sports news, indian express India retain their top 100 spot in the latest FIFA ranking.
India dropped a place in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday to stand at number 97. In July, India had reached their best FIFA ranking in the last 21 years as they stood at 96, the second highest ranking for the country ever.

The Blue Tigers did not play a single International match in the last one month, which resulted in a dip in the ranking. Stephen Constantine’s side, however, remained in the top 100 rankings. They last played against Nepal in a friendly on June 2 and defeated them 2-0 at home.

India currently stand at 341 points on the 97th position, four points behind 96th placed Zambia. The team has progressed brilliantly under the English manager Constantine, who started coaching the team when it was ranked 171st in the world. This is his second stint with India after taking charge. India have been on a seven-game winning streak.

Constantine had said earlier in an interview to PTI, “I am not very good at mathematics. But if we are 93, I would be the happiest man. That would be the historical highest. I am going to do it.”

India will now play a three-nation tournament with Mauritius and St. Kitts and Nevis at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai from August 19th to 27th. India will then play against Palestine in a friendly on October 2.

