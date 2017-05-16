India colts to play Italy on May 19 as part of FIFA U-17 World Cup preparation

India U-17 team will play Italy on May 19. India U-17 team will play Italy on May 19.

Indian U-17 football team will test their preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup when they play Italy on May 19 in Arezzo.

The Indians have been facing tough competition in their preparation to the tournament being hosted by India this year.

In their last exposure trip to Europe, India colts lost 2-1 to Sporting Lisbon with Aniket Jadhav scoring the only goal for the boys in blue.

The Indian defenders helped their side escape even more danger as Sporting Lisbon created chances towards the end.

India were also beaten 3-0 by Portuguese club SL Benfica in Lisbon in a friendly match after drawing against them earlier.

On Monday, Barcelona and Spain legend Carles Puyol was in the capital to launch the ticket sales for the football gala. He handed over the first ticket to the grand daughter-in-law of 1911 Mohun Bagan captain, who defeated the English side for the first time.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel, present during the launch, called football a ‘beautiful game’ and said that the tournament will help improve standard of football in the country.

The tickets for the tournament are as low as Rs 48, announced tournament director of the Local Organising Committee Javier Ceppi . The confirmed venues are New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Kochi, Kolkata, Goa and Guwahati.

Kochi is the only venue which has not been completely ready for the tournament. Kerala Sports Minister told reporters on Monday that the venue is almost ready.

