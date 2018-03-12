Inaugural Indian Super Cup to start on March 31

The Indian Super Cup is a knockout tournament involving 16 teams from the ISL and I-League. (Source: File, representational) The Indian Super Cup is a knockout tournament involving 16 teams from the ISL and I-League. (Source: File, representational)

Draw for the inaugural Indian Super Cup was conducted on Monday, the All India Football Federation announced. The Super Cup will be a knockout tournament played between 16 teams. 12 of the teams have been declared on the basis of the standings of the two respective leagues and the remaining four slots will be determined by a qualifier that will be played between four bottom-placed teams of each league. All matches will be played in Bhubhaneshwar.

Qualifiers:

Delhi Dynamos, ATK, NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC are the ISL teams that will be playing in the qualifiers and they will be up against Indian Arrows, Churchill Brothers, Chennai City and Gokulam Kerala of the I-League. Dynamos and Churchill will be playing the first qualifier at 5 PM on March 15 and that will be followed by NorthEast vs Gokulam at 8 PM. Kick-off times are the same for March 16, with the first match being played between Mumbai City FC and Indian Arrows followed by ATK vs Chennai City. Winners of the four matches will fill in the remaining slots.

Final Tournament:

The tournament will start on March 31, 2018 and the final is scheduled to be played on April 20, 2018. The opening match will be played between 2015 Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC and 2016/17 I-League champions Aizawl FC. Dates for the quarter-final will be declared only after March 31 owing to Aizawl and Bengaluru’s commitments in the AFC Cup. The schedule for the final tournament of the Super Cup is as follows:

March 31: Chennaiyin FC vs Aizawl FC

April 1: Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala/NorthEast United

April 1: Mohun Bagan vs Delhi Dynamos/Churchill Brothers

April 2: Minerva Punjab vs Jamshedpur FC

April 3: FC Goa vs ATK/Chennai City FC

April 4: FC Pune City vs Shillong Lajong

April 5: East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC/Indian Arrows

April 6: Neroca FC vs Kerala Blasters

Quarter-finals: To be announced later.

April 16: Semi-final 1.

April 17: Semi-final 2.

April 20: Final

