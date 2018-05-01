Barred from football stadiums, Iranian girls sneak in with fake beards; watch video

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Female football fans who donned fake beards and wigs to attend a football match in Iran in defiance of a ban on women spectators were hailed as fearless by activists.

By: Express News Service | Updated: May 1, 2018 12:21:06 pm
Iran football women In Iran, women spectators are not allowed inside football stadiums. (Source: Twitter)
Photos and video of the fans sitting in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium disguised as men as they watched their team Persepolis crowned champions on Friday have gone viral on social media. The Islamic Republic has long barred women from attending football matches and other sports fixtures, based at least partly on the theory that women should not hear fans swear.

Speaking to reporters, Melody Safavi, an Iranian women’s rights activist, said, “I am very proud of them and impressed that they can be so fearless, because it is a huge risk that they do that.”

Safavi is in the Iranian reggae band Abjeez, whose song “Stadium” calls on Iranian men to support women in their fight to be allowed into sports fixtures. She lives in self-imposed exile in the United States.

The Iranian group OpenStadiums, which is campaigning for the right of women to attend sports fixtures in the Islamic Republic, said that some women were arrested near Azadi stadium in March during the Esteghlal-Persepolis match.

Saudi Arabia last year overturned a ban on women watching sporting events, one of a series of reforms in the deeply conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom.

"Those who play, they play for the country and the medal belongs to all" 