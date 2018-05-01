Barred from football stadiums, Iranian girls sneak in with fake beards; watch video

In Iran, women spectators are not allowed inside football stadiums. (Source: Twitter) In Iran, women spectators are not allowed inside football stadiums. (Source: Twitter)

Photos and video of the fans sitting in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium disguised as men as they watched their team Persepolis crowned champions on Friday have gone viral on social media. The Islamic Republic has long barred women from attending football matches and other sports fixtures, based at least partly on the theory that women should not hear fans swear.

Speaking to reporters, Melody Safavi, an Iranian women’s rights activist, said, “I am very proud of them and impressed that they can be so fearless, because it is a huge risk that they do that.”

Safavi is in the Iranian reggae band Abjeez, whose song “Stadium” calls on Iranian men to support women in their fight to be allowed into sports fixtures. She lives in self-imposed exile in the United States.

#Iran is the ONLY country in the world that bans women from entering sports stadiums. These 5 young women managed to sneak through dressed as men in #Tehran’s Azadi stadium to cheer on their favorite football team. pic.twitter.com/D9M1mVTSSf — IRAN HRM (@IranHrm) 30 April 2018

The Iranian group OpenStadiums, which is campaigning for the right of women to attend sports fixtures in the Islamic Republic, said that some women were arrested near Azadi stadium in March during the Esteghlal-Persepolis match.

Women are not allowed to watch football matches in Iran. So some girls disguised themselves. pic.twitter.com/oLXIUsYLbz — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) 30 April 2018

Saudi Arabia last year overturned a ban on women watching sporting events, one of a series of reforms in the deeply conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom.

