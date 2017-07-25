Romelu Lukaku says he wants to create his own history. (Source: AP) Romelu Lukaku says he wants to create his own history. (Source: AP)

Romelu Lukaku, who has recently joined Manchester United from Everton for £75 millions, said that he wants to create his own history. He replied to a question in an interview comparing him to Didier Drogba.

Lukaku scored 25 goals for his former club Everton in the last season. He said, “I can’t say I’m the complete package. There is a lot of work to be done and I’m delighted that there is as it means I can become even better than I am.”

On comparison to Drogba, the Belgian player said, “Drogba is more of a hold-up player, a target man. I prefer to have ball to feet and run in behind.”

“I’m Romelu Lukaku, I want to create my own history.”

Lukaku insisted that it was not his friend Paul Pogba, who was recently seen partying with the Belgian, but manager Jose Mourinho, who was the decisive factor for Lukaku to join United. “We were just on holiday together. I had to make my own choices. The conversation I had with the manager really convinced me the most. He told me of his plans, about how he wanted to rebuild the club, and wanted me to be part of it,” he said.

“He is a manager who has always had a lot of belief in me and I believe in his methods. It is going to be good to work together again.”

He further added, “I’ve been working to be a pro since I was 11 years old. I’ve always had a goal to win as many trophies as I can and to play for a club like Manchester United. I want to grab this opportunity.”

