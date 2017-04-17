Latest News

I’m a proven match winner, David Moyes tells Sunderland boo-boys

David Moyes defended his credentials as a Premier League match winner after he was jeered by some sections of the home crowd.

By: Reuters | Updated: April 17, 2017 6:17 pm
Rooted at the bottom of the league with just 21 points, David Moyes side picked up their first point in four games.

Sunderland manager David Moyes defended his credentials as a Premier League match winner after he was jeered by some sections of the home crowd during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

Rooted at the bottom of the league with just 21 points from 32 games, Sunderland picked up their first point in four games on Saturday.

“It’s (the booing) to be expected because me and the team are not doing well,” Moyes told the British media. “I have to accept it.

“I just remember to myself that I think I have got the third- or fourth-best win record in the Premier League.”

The Scot was also booed when midfielder Wahbi Khazri, not selected in the starting lineup since October, scored in the first half.

Moyes said he was willing to offer more playing time to the 26-year-old Tunisian international if he continued to deliver.

“I thought he didn’t keep us the ball well enough (before) but I thought he kept the ball well against West Ham, I thought he played in a disciplined fashion as well,” Moyes added.

Sunderland, who are nine points adrift of safety, visit 19th-placed Middlesbrough on April 26.

