Only in Express

Ilkay Gundogan’s latest knee injury not serious: Pep Guardiola

Guendogan received treatment on the pitch after being clattered by West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob and could not continue.

By: Reuters | Published:September 21, 2017 1:55 pm
Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City, Girona, English premier League Pep Guardiola has eased fears of an extended layoff for Ilkay Guendogan. (Source: File)
Top News

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has eased fears of an extended layoff for Ilkay Guendogan after the midfielder injured his knee an hour into City’s 2-1 League Cup win at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Guendogan, who was making his first start for City after damaging knee ligaments in December, received treatment on the pitch after being clattered by West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob and could not continue.

Guardiola said the Germany international had not suffered a recurrence of the cruciate ligament injury that cut short his first season in England.

“It was a tough situation for him but I think Ilkay will be okay,” Guardiola told British media.

“He has a small issue with his knee, but not like before and I don’t think it will be anything serious.” City, who are joint top of the Premier League with rivals Manchester United after five games, host basement side Crystal Palace on Saturday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 20, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 86
    FT
    39
    Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas (41-39)
    Sep 21, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 87
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 88

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 