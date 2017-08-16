Ilkay Gundogan returns in Manchester City friendly after eight-month layoff

Latest news
The German midfielder, who suffered knee ligament damage against Watford last December, could be in contention for a place in the squad for Monday's home tie against Everton. Girona beat Manchester City 1-0, with the 26-year-old coming on as a substitute.

August 16, 2017
Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City, Girona, English premier League Ilkay Gundogan made his first appearance in eight months for Manchester City on Tuesday. (Source: File)
Ilkay Gundogan made his first appearance in eight months for Manchester City on Tuesday when he came on as a second-half substitute against Girona in a friendly in Spain.

The German midfielder, who suffered knee ligament damage against Watford last December, could be in contention for a place in the squad for Monday’s home tie against Everton.

Girona beat City 1-0, with the 26-year-old coming on as a substitute in the 71st minute. City beat promoted Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

